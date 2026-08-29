Report: Steelers Haven’t Made CB Joey Porter Jr. Formal Offer Yet

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers and CB Joey Porter Jr. are in a “classic stalemate” regarding a long-term extension.

Porter reportedly isn’t happy with the team’s decision to prioritize other players long-term over him.

In fact, Fowler says Pittsburgh hasn’t made Porter a formal offer commensurate with his skill set. Fowler believes the Steelers basically want Porter to play out his rookie contract.

Porter has been sitting out with a “back” injury, but Fowler believes it’s really about his contract and wonders whether teams will start calling about a potential trade.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor mentioned the team has not made or received calls with Porter despite recent speculation. She said the team made the season opener a self-imposed deadline to get a deal done with Porter.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception and 14 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Porter and the Steelers as the news becomes available.