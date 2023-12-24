Report: Steelers Plan To Extend HC Mike Tomlin This Offseason

According to Mike Florio, the Steelers intend to sign HC Mike Tomlin to an extension this offseason before the final year of his current contract in 2024.

Florio adds Tomlin has given no indication he would oppose that, noting he’s been involved in future planning for 2024 and 2025.

There had been some rising speculation about Tomlin’s status in Pittsburgh as the team had lost three straight, including to bottom-of-the-barrel Cardinals and Patriots teams, before snapping the losing streak against the Bengals on Saturday.

Pittsburgh highly values organizational stability, however, so it would have been a big surprise if the Steelers seriously considered starting fresh with a new coach.

Tomlin, 51, was hired as the Steelers head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 171-100-2 (.630 winning percentage), which includes 10 playoff appearances in 17 seasons. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.