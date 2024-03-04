Report: ‘Very Credible Indications’ Kirk Cousins Planning Potential Move To Atlanta

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has heard that impending free agent QB Kirk Cousins is planning to possibly move his family to Atlanta.

“We can’t get into the specifics, for now. But we’re getting very credible indications that Cousins is seriously considering moving his family to Atlanta. Which would mean, obviously, that he’d be signing with the Falcons,” Florio writes.

Recent reports have said that the Falcons are expected to have serious interest in Cousins this offseason along with Baker Mayfield and possibly Justin Fields.

The Vikings meanwhile have been clear that they would like Cousins back, but it appears as though they aren’t willing to go as far contractally as they were in years past.

Florio explains that the Falcons have been viewed as the top alternative to the Vikings in regards to a Cousins’ landing spot.

Florio notes that Kirk’s wife, Julie, grew up in Georgia and still has family there. Atlanta also has an appealing group of offensive talent to surround him with.

The Vikings are unable to franchise Cousins, who is set to be the best available free agent quarterback this offseason. If Minnesota is really sticking to a certain salary in their offer to Cousins, it’s very possible he could be playing elsewhere in 2024.

Cousins is working his way back from a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 season.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s in the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

