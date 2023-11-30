Report: ‘Zero Chance’ Bills Fire HC Sean McDermott

According to the Athletic’s Tim Graham, four sources close to Bills owner Terry Pegula say he has no desire or plans to relieve HC Sean McDermott of his duties.

Two of them even said there was “zero” chance McDermott would be fired, even though the Bills haven’t lived up to expectations this year.

McDermott has been the subject of a lot of ire from the fanbase as the Bills have limped to a 6-6 record so far and are currently out of the playoff picture.

His decision to fire OC Ken Dorsey earlier this season shows he’s feeling a little bit of the heat, and that was the second time McDermott replaced coordinators this year. He’s been calling the plays on defense after former DC Leslie Frazier left the team this offseason.

Still, Pegula’s opinion is the most important, and Graham says he doesn’t seem to be considering a move to break up the duo of McDermott and GM Brandon Beane, particularly after signing both to extensions this past summer.

McDermott, 49, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles back in 1999 as a scouting coordinator. After 12 years in Philadelphia, the Panthers hired him to run their defense in 2011. He was hired by the Bills as their head coach in 2017.

During his seven years as Buffalo’s head coach, McDermott has compiled a record of 68-41 (.624 winning percentage), including a 4-5 record in the playoffs and no Super Bowl appearances.

We’ll have more on McDermott as the news is available.