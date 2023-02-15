Rex Ryan ‘Top Candidate’ For Broncos’ DC Job

Rex Ryan has emerged as one of the top candidates for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator position under new HC Sean Payton, according to Ian Rapoport.

Ryan interviewed with the team at the beginning of the month and it appears as if he checked all of the boxes for what the team is looking for on the defensive side of the ball.

Seahawks Assistant Sean Desai was linked to the Broncos’ job before the Ryan buzz started last week.

Ryan, 60, began his coaching career back in 1987 at Eastern Kentucky. He worked for a number of schools before being hired by the Ravens as their DL coach in 1999.

Ryan eventually worked his way up to assistant HC/defensive coordinator before the Jets hired him as their head coach in 2009. He was fired after six years in New York and immediately hired by the Bills as their head coach.

Buffalo would fire Ryan after two seasons and he’s been working as an analyst for ESPN ever since.

For his career, Ryan’s teams produced a record of 61-66 (48 percent), which includes two postseason appearances and two trips to the AFC Championship game.