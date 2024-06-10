Rhamondre Stevenson Says Extension With Patriots Is ‘Pretty Close’

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson told reporters on Monday that a long-term extension with the team is “pretty close.”

“Right now, I’m trying to get the deal done and get it locked in. We’ll see where that goes. It’s pretty close,” Stevenson said, via ESPN.com.

As of now, Stevenson is set to earn a base salary of $3.116 million for the 2024 season and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time next year.

“It’s not frustrating, but it’s just a long process. This is my first time going through it, but just hearing from all the other guys, this is how it goes. It’s a negotiation process, and I’m respecting the process,” Stevenson said.

“It’s hard not to think about it. This is our career, our life and our future. But just staying disciplined and coming out here and working every day; as long as you do that, everything else should come with it.”

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo did say that he’s hoping to get a deal done to keep Stevenson in New England beyond this season.

“I think he’s one of the better backs in the league, no doubt about it,” Mayo said of Stevenson. “I’m excited to see what he does this season, and look, he’s earned everything that he gets. He is our starting running back and hopefully we do get something done.”

Stevenson, 26, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,229,057 rookie contract that included a $749,057 signing bonus.

In 2023, Stevenson appeared in 12 games and recorded 156 rush attempts for 619 yards (4.0 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 38 receptions on 51 targets for 238 yards.