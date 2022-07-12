Rob Gronkowski: “I’m Done With Football,” Even If Brady Calls

In an interview with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, veteran TE Rob Gronkowski seemed to definitively shut the door on any speculation that he might unretire to play football a second time.

“I’m done with football,” he said. “Love the game, and definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me…but no, I’m done with football and stepping my feet into the business world and business ventures and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

Rob Gronkowski on his transition from football to business, and declaring he will remain retired even if Tom Brady calls … this morning at @iceshakerbottle event in Boston. pic.twitter.com/8pHAOufklX — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 12, 2022

Gronkowski was specifically asked about comments from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, after he announced his retirement in June.

Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter, “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

He said while he loves Brady, his answer would still be no.

“Drew is the No. 1 football agent out there. He loves anything that has to do with the NFL and loves to see his players always be playing,” Gronkowski said. “…But I wouldn’t go back to football, no.”

Gronkowski, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots in 2020. He returned to the Bucs on a one-year, $10 million contract last year.

For his career, Gronkowski appeared in 143 games over 11 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers. He recorded 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, the 2014 comeback player of the year and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team for the 2010s.