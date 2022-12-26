Rob Gronkowski Open To Playing In 2023?

According to Ian Rapoport, although discussions between the Buccaneers and TE Rob Gronkowski didn’t materialize into any kind of comeback this season, the door could be open for him to come back and sign with a team in 2023.

Rapoport explains Gronkowski’s tweet last week saying he was bored prompted a few teams to call and check in, and there was enough interest that it’s possible Gronkowski could unretire and play next season.

I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 21, 2022

He also adds Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent and it’s always possible Gronkowski could follow Brady if he signs with a new team.

The future Hall of Fame tight end has retired and unretired twice now, which is why the speculation of a third time continues to be persistent.

Gronkowski, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots in 2020. He returned to the Bucs on a one-year, $10 million contract last year.

For his career, Gronkowski appeared in 143 games over 11 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers. He recorded 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, the 2014 comeback player of the year and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team for the 2010s.