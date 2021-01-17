Rob Gronkowski Planning To Be Back With Buccaneers In 2021

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski said during an interview with Willie McGinest on NFL Network that he wants to return in 2021 and be back in Tampa Bay.

“Yeah, you got to,” Gronkowski said of returning. “I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now. It always pops up in your mind, you’re thinking about the future a little bit. I could definitely see this team also having a lot of talent come back and having another successful run next year, as well, with me.”

Gronkowski, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots. He’s now in line to be an unrestricted free agent in the coming months.

In 2020, Gronkowski appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 receptions for 623 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

