Russell Wilson Wants More Say In Personnel Decisions

In an interview with the Dan Patrick Show, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson made it known that he would like to have a larger say in the team’s personnel decisions.

“I want to be involved,” Wilson said via Andrew Perloff. “At the end of the day, it’s your legacy, your team’s legacy. … It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often.”

Wilson highlighted what the Buccaneers did this past season with Tom Brady as an example of what he’s hoping for. He added his involvement with Seattle’s personnel decisions has been “not as much.”

It’s worth monitoring this, as this will be the second straight offseason Wilson has publicly lobbied in the media for changes in the way Seattle operates. He pushed last offseason for a more aggressive passing game, which Seattle deployed to both great and not-so-great effect in 2020.

Other teams have also called the Seahawks to inquire about trading for Wilson, which Seattle predictable shot down. Wilson said he believes that other teams have called but didn’t really shoot down the idea that he’s not available.

“I’m not sure if I’m available or not. That’s a Seahawks question,” he said via Perloff.

“Hopefully I’ll play in Seattle forever.”

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.