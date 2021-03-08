Ryan Fitzpatrick Plans To Play In 2021, Despite Retirement Talk

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dolphins impending free agent QB Ryan Fitzpatrick plans to play in 2021, despite a recent report that he was preparing to retire after finding limited interest.

According to Rapoport, Fitzpatrick should instead have a “solid” free agent market and expects to be on a team later this year.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract last March. He’s in the final year of his deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

