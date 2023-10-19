Saints Activating RB Jamaal Williams For Thursday Night Football

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are activating RB Jamaal Williams from injured reserve and he will play tonight against the Jaguars.

Williams had been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 2 but was designated to return to practice earlier this week.

Williams, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 out of BYU. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021.

From there, Williams joined the Saints this offseason on a three-year, $12 million deal.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in two games for the Saints and rushed 74 yards on 27 carries (2.7 YPC) to go along with two receptions for seven yards and no touchdowns.