Saints Agree To Terms On Extension For CB Bradley Roby

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints and CB Bradley Roby have agreed to terms on a contract extension.

Rapoport notes that Roby will rework his contract for 2022 to provide cap space from his $9.5 million salary.

Roby, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos from 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.95 million rookie contract when the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option.

Roby made a base salary of $8.526 million for the 2018 season and was allowed to leave as an unrestricted free agent by Denver. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Texans before returning to Houston on a three-year, $36 million contract in 2020. New Orleans reworked Roby’s contract last offseason and he is set to make a base salary of $9,500,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Roby appeared in 14 games and recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and five pass defenses.

We’ll provide more information once the terms of his contract become available.