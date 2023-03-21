Saints Re-Signing DT Malcolm Roach To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, free-agent DT Malcolm Roach is planning to re-sign with the Saints.

Katherine Terrell confirms Roach is receiving a one-year extension from New Orleans.

Roach, 24, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2020. He was waived in December 2021 and re-signed to New Orleans’ practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in January 2022.

In 2022, Roach appeared in 13 games for the Saints and recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.