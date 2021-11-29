Saints Appear To Be Going To Taysom Hill At Quarterback

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints QB Taysom Hill has been taking the first-team reps at quarterback in practice this week, signaling that New Orleans could be changing things up.

Veteran QB Trevor Siemian has been starting in recent weeks but the production and wins have not been there.

The team just gave Hill a sizable contract extension, so it makes sense for them to put him in the lineup again. The Saints are set to play the Cowboys on Thursday.

Hill, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill has played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, leaving him with an $8.9 million dead cap hit.

In 2020, Hill appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and made four starts at quarterback. For the season, he completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 928 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 457 yards and eight touchdowns.

So far in 2021, Hill has appeared in seven games, completing seven of eight passes for 56 yards and an interception, rushing 20 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns, and catching four of six targets for 52 yards.