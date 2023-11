Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Week-To-Week With High Ankle Sprain

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain.

Lattimore got tangled up in the loss to the Vikings and had to leave the game. However, it sounds like the team might have avoided a more serious injury.

We’ll see if injured reserve becomes a possibility but the phrasing of week-to-week makes it sound like the Saints think he can be back relatively soon.

Lattimore, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was also set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

In 2023, Lattimore has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and recorded 48 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and eight pass deflections.