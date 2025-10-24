Saints Claim TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Cut RB Velus Jones Jr

The New Orleans Saints officially claimed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden off waivers from the Ravens on Friday and waived RB Velus Jones Jr.

Mitchell-Paden, 26, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2022. He was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed with the team’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off Cleveland’s practice squad in 2023 before signing with the Ravens’ practice squad in 2024. He’s also been on and off Baltimore’s practice squad this season.

In 2025, Mitchell-Paden has appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded one reception on two targets for three yards.