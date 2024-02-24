Saints Clear $3M Of Cap Room By Reworking DT Nathan Shepherd’s Contract

The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contract for DT Nathan Shepherd and created a little more than $3 million in cap space for 2024, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Following the restructures of Shepherd, QB Derek Carr, and OL Erik McCoy, the Saints have cleared about $33 million this week.

Entering today, OverTheCap.com had the Saints’ available cap space at -$42 million, so there is clearly more work to be done in the near future.

Shepherd, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fort Hays State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,447,720 contract that included a $987,720 signing bonus.

Shepherd signed a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in 2022 to remain with the Jets before signing a three-year, $15 million contract with New Orleans the following offseason.

In 2023, Shepherd appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 50 tackles and 3.5 sacks.