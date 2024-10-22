Saints Signing RB Alvin Kamara To Two-Year, $24.5M Extension

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints and RB Alvin Kamara have agreed to a two-year, $24.5 million extension on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Kamara posted X that he hasn’t requested a trade out of New Orleans after there was increased speculation over him being dealt ahead of the deadline. Now it’s clear the two sides have no plans on parting ways after finally coming to terms on a contract extension.

The Saints and Kamara were unable to reach a long-term deal this summer despite negotiating the entire offseason until the start of the season.

Kamara reportedly wanted a market-rate contract with real guarantees as while he was under contract for this year and next, his 2025 salary was not guaranteed.

Kamara was set to carry a cap figure of over $29 million in 2025 with a non-guaranteed base salary of $22.4 million. Tom Pelissero notes the extension will save New Orleans roughly $18 million in cap for 2025.

Kamara, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024.

In 2024, Kamara has appeared in seven games for the Saints and rushed for 438 yards on 111 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 34 receptions for 252 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.