Saints Closing In On Multiyear Extension For DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are closing in on a multiyear contract extension with impending free agent DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on Friday.
Kpassagnon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.
Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021.
In 2022, Kpassagnon appeared in 15 games and recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss.
