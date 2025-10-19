Saints Concerned About Injuries To C Erik McCoy & RB Kendre Miller

Per Katherine Terrell, Saints HC Kellen Moore said there is concern about the injuries sustained by C Erik McCoy and RB Kendre Miller on Sunday.

McCoy suffered a bicep/elbow injury, and Moore indicated there is a fear of a potential tear. He left the locker room in a sling wrapped in ice.

Meanwhile, Mike Triplett said Miller sounded hopeful about the knee injury that ruled him out of the game in the first half when asked about it by reporters in the locker room.

McCoy, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He signed a four-year, $6 million rookie contract that included $3.7 million in guarantees.

He was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.

McCoy was due base salaries of $9.6 million in each of the next two seasons when New Orleans converted his salary and roster bonus to clear $7.18 million in cap space for 2024. The team then restructured his deal back in March of 2025.

In 2025, McCoy has appeared in and started seven games for the Saints at center.

We will have more on McCoy and Miller as it becomes available.