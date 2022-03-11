Saints Create Over $10M Of Cap Room By Restructuring Alvin Kamara’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Saints have converted $10.465 million of RB Alvin Kamara’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus.

This move creates $8.372 million in 2022 cap space for the Saints as they work to get under the cap before the start of the 2022 league year next week.

Kamara was arrested last month after a victim reported being battered at a nightclub in Las Vegas. According to Police, Kamara caused “substantial bodily harm” to the person.

Kamara, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his four-year, $3.85 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million in September of last year.

He’s set to make base salaries of $5.5 million in 2022, and $9.4 million in 2023.

In 2021, Kamara appeared in 13 games for the Saints and rushed for 898 yards on 240 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 47 receptions for 439 yards receiving and nine total touchdowns.