Saints Cut DT Ryder Anderson

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints released DT Ryder Anderson on Tuesday.

Anderson, 26, wound up signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their practice squad.

He caught on with the Saints in November and re-signed to a futures deal in January.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in seven games for the Giants and recorded eight tackles and two sacks.