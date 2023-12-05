Saints Cut S Daniel Sorensen

The New Orleans Saints have cut S Daniel Sorensen from the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

Sorensen, 33, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young back in 2014. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts during his rookie season, but later signed on to their practice squad.

The Chiefs brought Sorensen back on a one-year, exclusive rights deal for the 2016 season before signing him to a four-year, $16 million contract in 2017. Sorensen was testing the market again as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a guaranteed one-year, $2.46 million deal with the Chiefs.

Sorensen signed on with the Saints for the 2022 season on a one-year deal. He returned earlier this season to the practice squad and was elevated for two games.

In 2022, Sorensen appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 25 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass defenses.