Saints Cut Two From IR Including RB Devin Neal

The New Orleans Saints cut RB Devin Neal and DE Michael Heldman from injured reserve on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Both were placed on IR as the Saints pared down their roster this weekend. Assuming both were cut with settlements, they could return to New Orleans once those settlements expire.

Neal, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He signed a four-year, $4,451,312 rookie deal through 2028 that included a $251,312 signing bonus and made a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Neal appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed 57 times for 206 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 104 yards.