Saints Cut WR Keke Coutee

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints released WR Keke Coutee in a corresponding roster move to signing LB Jaylon Smith.

Coutee, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by Houston.

He quickly signed on with the Colts practice squad and bounced on and off for the rest of the 2021 season. He signed a futures deal with Indianapolis for 2022 but was cut again and returned to the practice squad.

In 2022, Coutee appeared in eight games for the Colts and caught his only target for 20 yards. He added 152 punt return yards and fumbled four times, losing one.