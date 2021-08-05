Saints Cutting DE Kendall Donnerson

According to Luke Johnson, the Saints will be cutting DE Kendall Donnerson.

The move is to make room for LB Kwon Alexander on the active roster, per Johnson.

Donnerson, 25, was drafted in the seventh round out of Southeast Missouri State by the Packers in 2018. He signed a standard four-year rookie deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Packers re-signed Donnerson to the practice squad and signed him to the active roster later in 2018, but Green Bay waived him with an injury designation during training camp in 2019.

Donnerson signed onto the Raiders practice squad in October 2019, but the team waived him in May of last year. He then spent a month on the Bengals practice squad during the season.

As a free agent, Donnerson signed a one-year $660,000 deal with the Panthers this May, but the team released him just ten days later. He caught on briefly with the Saints.

Donnerson has yet to appear in an NFL game.