Saints Designate RB Jamaal Williams To Return From IR

The New Orleans Saints officially designated RB Jamaal Williams to return from injured reserve on Tuesday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Saints to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Williams, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 out of BYU. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021.

From there, Williams joined the Saints this offseason on a three-year, $12 million deal.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in two games for the Saints and rushed 74 yards on 27 carries (2.7 YPC) to go along with two receptions for seven yards receiving and no touchdowns.