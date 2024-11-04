Saints Expected To Name ST Coordinator Darren Rizzi Interim HC

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to name ST coordinator Darren Rizzi as the new interim head coach.

Rizzi is one of the most respected special teams coordinators in the league and had a major hand in the new dynamic kickoff development this past offseason.

Teams often lean on special teams coordinators as interim options because it is less disruptive to the staff as a whole and these coaches have more experience working with the whole team.

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019

We’ll have more on the Saints as the news is available.