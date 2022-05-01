Saints Expected To Revisit Signing S Tyrann Mathieu

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are now expected to revisit signing S Tyrann Mathieu after not drafting a safety this past weekend.

Mathieu is from New Orleans and had a visit with the team earlier this offseason. Schefter expects the Saints to make an “aggressive push” to close a deal.

Multiple teams have been linked to Mathieu, though the veteran has had a long wait in free agency so far.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

