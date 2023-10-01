Saints Expected To Start QB Derek Carr In Week 4 Despite Shoulder Injury

According to multiple reports, first by Adam Schefter and confirmed by Nick Underhill, Saints QB Derek Carr is expected to start for the Saints today despite his shoulder injury, barring some kind of setback before kickoff.

The veteran went down with a shoulder injury last week that initially looked serious. However, the Saints diagnosed Carr with a “week-to-week” AC joint sprain and he ended up making it back in time to play against the Bucs in Week 4.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2023, Carr has appeared in three games for the Saints and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 533 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.