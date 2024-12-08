Saints Fear QB Derek Carr Suffered Fractured Left Hand

Ian Rapoport reports that the Saints fear QB Derek Carr suffered a fracture in his left hand on Sunday.

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi said that Carr may also be in concussion protocol after he was injured during an attempt to gain extra yards in the team’s win over the Giants.

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr has appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We will have more news on Carr as it becomes available.