Saints Fear TE Taysom Hill Has Season-Ending Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saints TE Taysom Hill is believed to have a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Rams.

Hill was carted off during the game, so indications were that this was a serious issue. As of now, there is no final diagnosis but an MRI is scheduled for Monday and the fear is that this is a “significant” injury, according to Rapoport.

Hill, 34, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, but the Saints gave Hill a sizable contract extension.

In 2024, Hill has appeared in seven games for the Saints and rushed for 268 yards on 34 carries (7.9 YPA) to go along with 18 receptions for 150 yards and six touchdowns.