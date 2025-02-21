Saints Hiring Brandon Staley As Defensive Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are hiring former Chargers HC and 49ers assistant HC Brandon Staley as their next defensive coordinator.

Staley was viewed as the favorite to land the job, as he hired new Saints HC Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator for his last year with the Chargers.

New Orleans interviewed him for the job last week.

Staley, 42 began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for several schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison, and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021. However, the Chargers opted to move on from Staley during the 2023 season.

He drew interest from the Dolphins, Packers and Rams for their defensive coordinator jobs, but didn’t land any of them. In 2024 he replaced fellow former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as the 49ers assistant head coach.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.