Saints Hiring Kris Richard As New Secondary Coach

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are hiring former Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard to the same position on their staff.

He’ll replace former DB coach Aaron Glenn, who left to become the defensive coordinator for the Lions.

Richard was also a defensive coordinator with the Seahawks at one point and has come up in various DC job openings the past couple of years.

Richard, 41, began his coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He worked his way up to defensive in 2015 and spent the three seasons in charge of the Seahawks’ defense before parting ways in 2017.

The Cowboys later hired Richard as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator. Richard’s contract with the Cowboys expired last year.