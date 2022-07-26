Saints Hosted Eight Players For Tryouts/Visits

The New Orleans Saints bought in eight free agents for tryouts/visits on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Howard, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.588 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 when the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick.

Howard played out his rookie deal with the Eagles and signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami waived him during the season last year and he signed back with the Eagles on the practice squad.

The Eagles brought Howard back in April before adding him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. From there Howard spent time on and off the Eagles’ active roster before becoming a free agent in March.

In 2021, Howard appeared in seven games for the Eagles and rushed 86 times for 406 yards (4.7 YPC) and three touchdowns. Howard also added 19 yards on two receptions.

Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team.

The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.

Odom returned to the Falcons before joining the Commanders’ practice squad. He was eventually promoted to the active roster in Washington for the 2019 season.

For his NFL career, Odom has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and Commanders and recorded 13 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

In 2021, Odom led the USFL with 12.5 sacks and recorded four blocked kicks, six forced fumbles, and eight tackles for a loss.