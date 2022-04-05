Saints Hosted Three WRs For Visits, Including Alabama WR Jameson Williams & Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Alabama WR Jameson Williams and Arkansas WR Treylon Burks visited the Saints last week, according to Nick Underhill.

He adds the team also had Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore in town for a visit.

The Saints have a pair of first-round picks in the middle of the round after a blockbuster deal on Monday, and also happen to have a need at wide receiver.

Burks and Williams are candidates for the Saints in the first round, while Moore is generally viewed as a round two or three guy.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Williams, 21, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub 4.3 speed.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 draft class.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.

Burks, 21, is one of the top receiving prospects in the nation. He was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020.

Daniel Jeremiah compares Burks to Titans WR A.J. Brown.

During his three-year college career, Burks recorded 147 receptions for 2,418 yards (15.4 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.

