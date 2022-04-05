Saints Hosting S Tyrann Mathieu For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are hosting S Tyrann Mathieu at their facility today for a visit.

Rapoport said Mathieu was already in town with family and friends and there’s not a deal imminent. However, this is his first team visit this offseason, which is notable.

New Orleans is among a number of teams reported to have at least some interest in signing Mathieu.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.