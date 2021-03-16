Saints Interested In Signing CB Richard Sherman

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are among the teams that are interested in signing CB Richard Sherman.

Sherman’s old defensive coordinator, Kris Richard, is the DB coach in New Orleans and the team needs a new No. 2 corner this offseason.

There are a few other former coaches of Sherman littered around the league, so the Saints will have competition.

Sherman had previously told ESPN that he plans to play until he is 35, and doesn’t rule out a potential switch to safety at the end of his career.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract. He’s in the final year of the deal and is set to earn a base salary of $8,000,000 this season.

In 2020, Sherman appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 18 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.

