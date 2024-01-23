Saints Interview QBs Coach Ronald Curry For Offensive Coordinator Job

Luke Johnson reports that the Saints have interviewed QBs coach Ronald Curry for their open offensive coordinator vacancy.

Johnson mentions that Curry is “highly thought of within the building.”

Last year, Curry received interest for some offensive coordinator vacancies including the Broncos and Buccaneers, but opted to remain with the Saints.

Curry, 44, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of North Carolina back in 2002 and played six seasons with the team.

He began his coaching career with the 49ers as an offensive assistant back in 2014 before joining the Saints in 2016.

Curry was promoted to WR coach in 2018 before being promoted to QB coach in 2021.