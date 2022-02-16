Saints Interviewed Jay Gruden For Offensive Coordinator Job

According to Matt Zenitz, the Saints interviewed former Washington HC and Jaguars OC Jay Gruden for their offensive coordinator job on Tuesday.

Zenitz adds that it is also a possibility that New Orleans moves offensive assistant Pete Carmichael back into the offensive coordinator role, which he held from 2009-2020.

Gruden, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an offensive assistant. He spent seven years in the position before departing for a job with the Florida Tuskers. He returned to the NFL as the Bengals offensive coordinator in 2011 before he was hired as the Washington’s coach for the 2014 season until being fired in October of 2019.

During his five years in Washington, Gruden led them to a record of 35-49-1, which includes one playoff appearance back in 2015. He was hired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator in 2020 but was let go after a 1-15 season.