Saints LB Quentin Poling Reverts To Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints announced that LB Quentin Poling has reverted back to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.

Poling, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason last year and later signed to Miami’s practice squad.

The Dolphins brought Poling back on a futures contract only to waive him with an injury designation and was cut with a settlement. From there, Poling caught on with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived following the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Vikings signed Poling to a contract in August of last year but was waived with an injury settlement after a month. The Saints signed him to a one-year deal back in May.

During his four-year college career at Ohio, Poling recorded 373 tackles, 18 sacks, seven interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, five forced fumbles, and two recoveries.