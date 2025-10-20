Saints Lose C Erik McCoy To Season-Ending Biceps Injury

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Saints have lost C Erik McCoy to a season-ending biceps injury.

New Orleans was concerned about the injury coming out of Week 7’s loss to the Bears and further tests confirmed their worst fears. He’s set to have surgery and will go on injured reserve.

The silver lining for the Saints is that these sorts of injuries tend to not have long-term effects compared to other ligaments or joints, so McCoy should be fine for 2026. But it’s also another major injury for McCoy who missed major time in 2024 as well.

McCoy, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He signed a four-year, $6 million rookie contract that included $3.7 million in guarantees.

He was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.

McCoy was due base salaries of $9.6 million in each of the next two seasons when New Orleans converted his salary and roster bonus to clear $7.18 million in cap space for 2024. The team then restructured his deal back in March of 2025.

In 2025, McCoy has appeared in and started seven games for the Saints at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 10 center out of 34 qualifying players.