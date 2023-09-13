Saints Make Eight Moves Including Placing DE Payton Turner On IR

The New Orleans Saints officially made eight roster moves on Wednesday including placing DE Payton Turner on injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The Saints also promoted WR Lynn Bowden and DE Kyle Phillips to their active roster, while they added DB Faion Hicks, TE Michael Jacobson, LB Terrell Lewis, and LB Ty Summers to their practice squad.

New Orleans also placed LB Ryan Connelly on the practice squad injured list.

Their practice squad now includes:

DB Johnathan Abram LB Ryan Connelly (Injured) WR Shaquan Davis DT Jack Heflin DB Anthony Johnson G Tommy Kraemer DE Niko Lalos T Storm Norton LB Anfernee Orji LB Jaylon Smith RB Tony Jones RB Jordan Mims TE Tommy Hudson DE Ty Shelby DB Faion Hicks TE Michael Jacobson LB Terrell Lewis LB Ty Summers

Turner, 24, is a former first-round pick by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $12,524,737 contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,798,612 in 2023.

In 2023, Turner has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.