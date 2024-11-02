Saints Make Eight Moves, Place RB Kendre Miller On IR

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves for their Week 9 game.

The full list includes:

Means and Miller will miss at least the next four weeks while on injured reserve.

Miller, 22, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.

In 2024, Miller has appeared in two games for the Saints and rushed for 52 yards on nine carries (5.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.