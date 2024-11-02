Saints Make Eight Moves, Place RB Kendre Miller On IR

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves for their Week 9 game.
The full list includes:
- Saints signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles, RB Jordan Mims, and S Millard Bradford to their active roster.
- Saints placed WR Bub Means and RB Kendre Miller on Injured Reserve.
- Saints waived G Kyle Hergel.
- Saints elevated S Roderic Teamer and CB Tre Herndon to their active roster.
Means and Miller will miss at least the next four weeks while on injured reserve.
Miller, 22, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.
Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.
In 2024, Miller has appeared in two games for the Saints and rushed for 52 yards on nine carries (5.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.
