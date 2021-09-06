Saints Make Eight Practice Squad Moves

The New Orleans Saints officially signed seven players to their practice squad and released LB Wynton McManis from the unit.

The full list of signings includes:

Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans back in April.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Rosas, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon back 2017. He was unfortunately waived by Tennessee coming out of the preseason and never signed to a team’s practice squad during the regular season.

The Giants signed Rosas to a futures contract for the 2018 season and he went on to have a Pro Bowl season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 but was released last offseason.

The Jaguars signed Rosas to their practice squad in September of last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Jacksonville elected to waive him last month.

In 2020, Rosas appeared in six games and converted eight of 11 field goals (72.7 percent), was nine of nine on extra-point attempts, and recorded 15 touchbacks.