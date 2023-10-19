Saints Make Five Moves For Thursday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints announced they have elevated OT Cameron Erving and LB Jaylon Smith from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars.

Players can be activated to the roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to clear waivers.

New Orleans also promoted G Tommy Kraemer, waived RB Jordan Mims and activated RB Jamaal Williams.

Smith, 28, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith during the 2021 season and he signed on with the Packers.

Green Bay cut Smith after about a month and he caught on with the Giants on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later in the season. The Giants brought Smith back to their practice squad the following season in September and he was again promoted to the active roster.

Smith caught on with the Saints practice squad earlier this season after spending training camp with the team.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Giants, recording 88 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.