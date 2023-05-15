Saints Make Four Roster Moves

The Saints announced on Monday that they are signing RB Ellis Meriweather and DB Adrian Frye to contracts.

The team is also cutting WR Sy Barnett and DB Vincent Gray in a corresponding move.

Meriweather, 24, went undrafted out of the University of Massachusetts and is now catching out with the Saints.

During his three years with UMass, Meriweather appeared in 26 games and rushed 410 times for 1,828 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown.