Saints Make Six Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced six roster moves, including the signing of C Nick Martin, RB Malcolm Brown and DE Scott Patchan.

Saints announce 6 roster moves The Saints also announced that S Tyrann Mathieu has been excused from the beginning of training camp to handle a personal family matterhttps://t.co/6bObIyZxgQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 26, 2022

To make room on the roster, New Orleans waived P Daniel Whelan, OL Derek Schweiger and CB Jordan Miller.

Brown, 29, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2015. He was promoted from their practice squad later that year.

Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights contract in the 2018 offseason. The Rams tendered Brown as a restricted free agent in 2019, then matched the Lions’ two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet to keep Brown.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Brown signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in 2021.

In 2021, Brown appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 33 rush attempts for 125 yards (3.8 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught three of five targets for 10 yards.