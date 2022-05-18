Saints Make Three Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints officially signed G Josh Andrews and DT Josh Black on Wednesday and placed LB Sharif Finch on injured reserve.

Andrews, 30, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2014. He spent his rookie season on the Eagles’ practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract.

The Eagles elected to cut Andrews loose at the start of the 2017 season and he was on and off of their roster before joining the Vikings.

From there, Andrews returned to the Eagles and had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jets signed him in 2020. The Falcons then signed Andrews to a contract in 2021.

In 2021, Andrews appeared in two games for the Falcons.